Gambia’s Home-Based Team Departs for Gabon Playoff

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambia national home-based Scorpions departed Banjul International Airport this morning, March 6, ahead of their upcoming match against Gabon.

The team is set to play Gabon in the return leg of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Playoffs on Saturday, March 8, in Franceville.

In a statement, the Gambia Football Federation said, “The team is ready and focused for the crucial match in Franceville as they aim to secure a spot in the next round.”