Ghana Celebrates 68th Independence Anniversary

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambia’s regional neighbor, Ghana, marks 68 years of independence today, with celebrations led by recently re-elected President John Dramani Mahama. On this special day, we extend our best wishes to all Ghanaians, both within the Gambian community and around the world, as they celebrate their independence.

The photo, taken on January 17 at the State House, shows President John Dramani Mahama during his first official visit to The Gambia after his re-election, where he was welcomed by President Adama Barrow.