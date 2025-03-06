UDP Response to the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure Regarding the Banjul Port Concession Agreement

- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party acknowledges the press release issued by the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure on March 5, 2025, concerning the concession agreement with Albayrak Group. While we appreciate the Ministry’s efforts to clarify its position, critical concerns remain unaddressed, particularly regarding transparency, equity, and the long-term implications of this arrangement.

1. Clarification of Stance

Our concerns are not rooted in accusations of “selling” the Port of Banjul but in the opaque terms of the concession itself. The Gambian public and key stakeholders, including the National Assembly, have been excluded from scrutinizing an agreement that binds national assets and revenue streams for 30 years.

2. Transparency and Democratic Oversight

The Ministry’s failure to involve the National Assembly or disclose the full agreement to the public undermines democratic governance. Concessions of this magnitude, which involve strategic national infrastructure, must undergo parliamentary debate and public consultation per constitutional principles. The claim that the process was “guided by patriotism” does not substitute for accountability.

3. Inequitable Profit-Sharing Model

The 80-20 profit split in favor of Albayrak raises serious questions:

Why should a foreign entity retain 80% of profits from Gambian resources for three decades?

Is this ratio consistent with global best practices for port concessions, particularly in comparable West African nations?

What safeguards exist to ensure The Gambia’s 20% equity share yields meaningful returns, given inflation and evolving economic conditions?

4. Duration of the Concession

A 30-year term risks locking The Gambia into an arrangement that may not align with future economic priorities. Long-term concessions demand rigorous cost-benefit analysis, including:

Exit clauses for non-performance by the investor.

Mechanisms for periodic review to adjust terms in line with national interests.

5. Unanswered Questions on Public Benefits

While the Ministry highlights infrastructure upgrades (e.g., Sanyang Deep Seaport), critical details are absent:

What guarantees exist that Albayrak will fulfill its USD 19 million investment pledge?

How will the promised “4% of gross revenue” and “dividends” be calculated and audited?

Why are Basse and Kaur Inland Ports mentioned only in passing, with no binding timelines?

6. Local Content and Employment Concerns

The concession’s “1% local content provision” is insufficient for a project of this scale. Furthermore, retaining existing staff under Albayrak does not address broader unemployment or skills development for Gambians.

7. Call to Action

We urge the Ministry to:

Immediately publish the full concession agreement for independent review.

Subject the agreement to parliamentary scrutiny and public hearings.

Re-negotiate terms to ensure a fairer profit-sharing model and a shorter concession period.

Establish a multi-stakeholder committee to monitor implementation.

Conclusion

The Gambia’s ports are strategic assets that belong to its people. Any concession must prioritize national interest, transparency, and equitable gains. We reject attempts to dismiss legitimate concerns as “misinformation” and demand accountability to safeguard our nation’s future.

UDP MEDIA TEAM