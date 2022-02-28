Gambian Migrant Returnees From Libya Form New Association, Select Executive

By: Dawda Baldeh

Gambian Migrant Returnees from Libya have on Sunday 27th February 2022 formed a migrant returnees association and selected executive members to handle the day to day running of the association. This was done at a meeting held at Sanchaba Touba, West Coast Region. 

The association is expected to look at the welfare of migrant returnees in The Gambia and also advocate for the freedom of stranded Gambian migrants in Libya especially those in prisons and those who are willing to come back home. 

Various speakers commended the migrant returnees for the initiative, noting that it will make the work easy for both the government and the migrants themselves. 

Speaking on behalf of the Foreign Affairs minister, Musa Camara said the formation of the association is timely. 

“This is brilliant, it will help the government to combat irregular migration. The ministry will empower you (migrant returnees) in various areas. You left this country in search of greener pasture, but it was unfortunate that you couldn’t make it there,” he said. 

He further noted many people have returned home voluntarily but they never came up with the idea of forming an association that will advocate for the welfare of migrants. He expressed hope that the association will bring changes to the country. 

“Government can help an individual, but it is easier when you have an association like this. This will bring unity and strength,” he noted.

“I have heard about the challenges that Gambians are facing in Libya. To make this easy, we need a diplomatic representative in Libya that will help to address some of the challenges,” he said. 

Mr Camara further assured the association that the ministry will help to address their concerns. 

Yahya Jambang, president of the association gave an account of how the association was formed.

 “We returned from Libya five months ago. We promised our brothers in Libya that when we return we will form an association that will serve as a link between the government and the Gambian migrants in Libya,” he said. 

According to him, the association will advocate and promote the welfare of Gambian migrants in Libya and also help to facilitate their return through the support of the government. 

“We want to use the association to help and rescue our brothers in Libya. We know the government cannot give all of us money but we want them to help us to learn skills and those of us who already have skills we want the government to help us with loans to start businesses,” he said.

The Association elected Yahya Jambang as its President, Abdurahmane Keita as Vice President, Musa Seckan as its Secretary and Falagie Drammeh Program Coordinator among several other executive members.

Kemo Bojang, Kanifing Municipal Youth leader thanked the returnees for the initiative and assured them of the council’s support to the association. He said the council will help the returnees to register the association and will also help them to acquire loans and grants. 

These migrants returned from Libya voluntarily due to the challenges they encountered while others are still in Libya and are willing to return but lack the opportunity.

