‘Gambia Will Conduct The 2022 GABECE And WASSCE As Planned’- Ministry of Education Confirms

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has announced that Gambia will conduct the West Africa Senior School Examination Certificate (WASSCE) and The Gambia Basic Education Certificate Examination (GABECE) as planned.

It can be recalled that last week the permanent Secretary Louis Moses Mendy told lawmakers that the country may not conduct the WASSCE and GABECE due to the arrears the country owes the examination body.

In a press release dated 28th February 2022, the ministry informed the public that the examination will be conducted.

“Regional Education Directorates, School Principals, Parents, Students and the Public are hereby informed that the Gambia will conduct the 2022 GABECE and WASSCE as planned,” the press release said.

- Advertisement -

It further reveals that the development came following a successful virtual meeting held on Friday, 25th February 2022 amongst stakeholders including the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and the West African Examination Council during which the issue of arrears was amicably resolved.

“MoBSE would like to thank the leadership of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, WAEC and all other stakeholders for their continuous support, understanding and partnership. The Gambia Government through Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education is committed to continuously improving quality education service delivery.”