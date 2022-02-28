Two Senegalese Nationals Arrested With Suitcases Filled With Prohibited Drugs

- Advertisement -

Two Senegalese Nationals engaged in illicit drug trafficking ran out of luck when they were clutched by DLEAG operatives at Yelli Tenda checkpoint in the Lower River Region. The duo were found in possession of two separate suit cases filled with suspected cannabis sativa that were wrapped with brown papers and concealed in plastic papers.

Saikou Omar Sanneh and Bamba Badjie were traveling from the Southern Senegalese region of Cassamance to the Northern part. Saikou Omar Sanneh is an adult male Senegalese National residing at Tankorong village in Cassamance. He claims to be a Farmer. 25 years old Bamba Badjie on the other hand claims to be a driver and he is a resident of Goudoump village in Cassamance.

The duo were apprehended on the 26 February 2022 around 11:30 AM onwards at Yelli Tenda checkpoint in the Lower River Region.

Saikou Omar Sanneh was arrested with ten big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa concealed in a black and red coloured suitcase and Bamba Badjie was also arrested with ten (10) big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa concealed in a brown and red coloured suitcase

The duo are presumed custody helping the officers in their investigations.

Credit: DLEAG