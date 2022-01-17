Gambia Tops Group F With The Highest Prospect to Round 16

The Scorpions celebrating after leveling with Mali
The Scorpions of Gambia are currently topping Group F in the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place in Cameroon.

They boys from the Smiling Coast of Africa [The Gambia] are leading with 4 points followed by the Eagles of Mali who also have points but are second on the basis of performance.

On Wednesday 12th January, the Scorpions won their first game against the Almoravids of Mauritania by a goal to nil. Jallow scored the only goal of the match.

They drew one-all with Mali on Sunday 16th January. Kone scored for Mali in the 79 minutes of play. The scoreline was levelled when Barrow scored for the Scorpions in the 90 minutes of play.

As it stands now, Gambia and Mali have 4 points each followed by Tunisia with 3 points and at the rock bottom is Mauritania with no point.

All the teams have one game left to play, but from the look of things Gambia and Mali stand the highest chance of qualifying to Round 16 of the tournament.

