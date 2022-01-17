Gambia Wins Zone II Male Volleyball Championship

- Advertisement -

The Gambia men national volleyball team registered has won this year’s Zone II Volleyball Tournament by beating Senegal 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25 -20) on Sunday at the Independence Stadium in Alh Baba Sy Zone II Volleyball Championship.

In a show of class both teams proved strong. The Gambians came far too strong in the first set to win 25-20, however another ensuing sets followed with Gambia getting the upper hand to win 25-22.

- Advertisement -

The third set was characterized with blocks and powerful kills from both sides, but it was the host whose brilliance counts to win 25-20 to record their second win over Senegal in senior competitive level following the country’s 3-1 victory against the Lions in 2019.

Meanwhile the Gambia women team lost 3-0 to Senegal in the women’s final.

Only three countries out of the 8 Zone II nations showed up for the tournament.