Gambia Wins Zone II Male Volleyball Championship

Gambia's national male volleyball team with their trophy
The Gambia men national volleyball team registered has won this year’s Zone II Volleyball Tournament by beating Senegal 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25 -20) on Sunday at the Independence Stadium in Alh Baba Sy Zone II Volleyball Championship.

In a show of class both teams proved strong. The Gambians came far too strong in the first  set to win 25-20, however another ensuing sets followed with Gambia getting the upper hand to win 25-22.

The third set was characterized with blocks and powerful kills from both sides, but it was the host whose brilliance counts to win 25-20 to record their second win over Senegal in senior competitive level following the country’s 3-1 victory against the Lions in 2019.

Meanwhile the Gambia women team lost 3-0 to Senegal in the women’s final.

Only three countries out of the 8 Zone II nations showed up for the tournament.

