Musa Barrow’s 90-Minute Penalty Saved The Scorpions

The Scorpions of Gambia celebrating their saving penalty goal
By: Dawda Baldeh 

The late penalty scored by Musa Barrow made the Scorpions of Gambia to come up from a goal defeat to a one-all draw with Mali.

The penalty came at the end of the second half of play when Gambia was awarded a penalty after a review from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Gambia and Bologna forward, Musa Barrow’s goal in the 90th minute denied the Malians from bagging three points. The Eagles of Mali also secured and scored a penalty.

Malian forward Ibrahima Kone opened the scoreline in the 79th minute with spot kick through a faulty tackle from midfield Ebou Adams who pushed Bissouma inside the Scorpions box.

Both teams have four points each toping Group F. They are believed to have great prospect in making it to round 16 of the tournament. The Scorpions’ next encounter is with Tunisia. A win against Tunisia will earn the Scorpions 7 points straight.

