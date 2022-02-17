Gambia To Replace 1950 Pension Act with Public Service Pensions Bill 

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The Gambia is set to replace the moribund 1950 Pension Act with a more updated Public Service Pensions Bill. This was adduced from the announcement by the National Assembly Speaker Mariam Jack-Denton that The Third Reading for the Public Service Pensions Bill will be done on Monday, the 21st of February, 2022.

“The Third Reading for the Public Service Pensions Bill is now scheduled for Monday, the 21st of February, 2022 for her Excellency the Vice-President to move for its Third Reading,” National Assembly Speaker Mariam Jack-Denton told members.

The Public Service Pensions Bill seeks to introduce a new procedure for management, administration and management of retirement benefits for ensuring not only the improvement of pension entitlements but also the efficiency of processing of pension payments among other things, the bills short title suggests.

Ahead of the reading, National Assembly Member for Serrekunda Halifa Sallah sought permission from the Speaker for amendment for the correction of error or oversight before the question for the Third Reading was put.

“They should have really brought it and that is a way for them to amend it to make sure that we get it before the Third Reading,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker urged the Office of the Vice-President to comply with Standing Order Clause 72 (20) before that date for the reading.

The Standing Order seeks to ensure that the amended version of the Bill is printed and circulated to Members in advance to include everything, ie all the amendments that have been agreed and voted on by the House.