Banjul City Mayor Flaunts Awarding 200 Scholarships to Youth Pursuing Tertiary Education As One Of Her Key Successes

“We have awarded scholarships to two hundred youths in Banjul to enroll in the University of the Gambia, GTTI and other institutions,”- Mayor of Banjul City Council Rohey Malick Lowe
The Lord Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC) Rohey Malick Lowe has flaunted her act of awarding scholarships to two hundred youth in Banjul who wish to pursue tertiary education as one of her key successes.

She was speaking to Banjulians at a town hall meeting in Banjul South on Saturday. 

The meeting is in fulfillment of requirements laid down in the Local Government Act of 2002, which requires the mayor to tour the city and interact with the people to hear from them what their constraints are and find ways to address them.

It is a mechanism that seeks to bring the people closer to their elected representatives and the elected representatives to the people.

“We have awarded scholarships to two hundred youths in Banjul to enroll in the University of the Gambia, GTTI and other institutions,” she said.

Other success stories she outlined are the restoration of electricity to the council after running on a generator for over four years and spending over D 5,000 on fuel daily and the drive to ensure a once debt-ridden council becomes the only council in the city that is debt-free.

She promised to continue to do more towards developing the council and improving the general wellbeing of residents of Banjul.

Internationally recognised, Rohey Malick Lowe was named African Mayor of the Month in April 2021 by the United Cities of Local Government (UCLG).

 

