Water And Power Disruption: NAWEC Warns Against Cutting Of Power Plant Cables

By Amara Thoronka

Gambia’s National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has warned people engaging in the cutting of their power plant cables to desist from doing so as such acts have led to massive blackout and disruption of water supply within the Greater Banjul Area and the West Coast Region.

Visiting the affected areas in Brikama, NAWEC’s Director of Water and Sewage System Alagie Dibba, explained the nature of destruction caused by their cables being cut, warning those doing so to desist forthwith as people are seriously affected in accessing water and power in their homes.

“It is very unfortunate see cables being cut. This is not the first time we are experiencing this kind of vandalism of our properties. The borehole at Brikama gives out about ninety thousand liters per hour. Somebody came in and cut the cables leading to huge waste of water and people not accessing it. We are still trying to find out what these people are doing with the cables, but I understand they are using the cables to get copper. The cables are properly buried but people still dig and break the locks just to cut some meters of cables to get pieces of copper”

He noted that people should refrain from derailing the provision of such essential services for selfish gain. “The money they illegally generates from such acts and the amount of destruction by such acts cannot be equated. They are making our customers to suffer for nothing.”

Mr. Dibba calls for concerted approach in preventing further occurrences.

“Addressing this issue requires everyone. It’s a collective responsibility. We can’t be everywhere. We can’t practically put security personnel everywhere to secure and control such facilities”

NAWEC’s Water Production Manager, Mbakey Jaiteh, cautioned that the full force of the law will deal with anyone caught stealing or destroy NAWEC’s properties.

“Vandalizing these facilities is a crime so those caught will face the full force of the law”

NAWEC Gambia Ltd. is the Gambia’s main generator and supplier of electricity, drinking water & sewerage services for domestic, industrial & commercial uses.