“Our Buildings And Gardens Were Destroyed Without Prior Notice” – Tanji Lamsar Residents

By Maimouna Bah

On Wednesday 16th February 2022 the people of Tanji Lamsar community where awakened by a demolition exercise of their buildings.

Speaking to Fatu Network, residents said when they asked the rationale for demolishing their structures, the officers told them they were sent by authorities to execute the demolition.

Residents lamented that they were very disappointed as they had invested lots of money in the demolished structures.

They disclosed that their gardens and poultry farms were were also affected by the demolition exercise, adding that those were their only sources of income. A nursery school was touched.

Some women were lamenting as the demolition was carried out.

They said no prior notice was given to them, noting that the forces said they were going to return to demolish more structures.

Some affected residents said they are going to seek redress in court.