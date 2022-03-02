Gambia’s Interparty Committee Calls On Political Parties To Award Symbols To Women, Youths And PWDs

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

As the April 9th National Assembly Election draws close, Interparty Committee (IPC) – an interparty forum in The Gambia, has called on all political parties that would be contesting in the forthcoming assembly election to award symbols to women, youths and persons with disability (PWDs) to enhance fair representation in the lawmaking body of The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

The call was made in the press conference held on 1st March 2022 at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center by IPC and their partners: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and National Democratic institute.

Co-chairperson of IPC, Hon. Musa Amul Nyassi, said the body was established to promote interparty dialogue and co-operation tailored toward promoting peaceful political dialogue, credible electoral processes, national unity, democracy and peace in the country.

“Since its formation, the IPC has facilitated constructive conversations among political actors on reform issues and helped in diffusing political tensions, particularly during contentious electoral processes and reform initiatives”

“We are advocating and encouraging more women, youths and persons with disability to vie in the forthcoming national assembly and local government elections. We are also appealing to all Gambian voters to consider voting for those women, youths and persons with disability who will be nominated by political parties or vying as independent candidates. This is the right thing to do if our democracy is to be inclusive and become stronger”

- Advertisement -

Hon. Nyassi disclosed that during the June 2021 quarterly breakfast meeting in Masankoko, Lower River Region, political party leaders committed to elevate more women to party leadership positions by nominating more women to vie for elective seats, thereby contributing to Gambians efforts of achieving at least 30% gender quota in national assembly and local councils.

He added that the inclusion of women, youths and persons with disability in decision-making is a fundamental human right and an issue of social justice, especially in a country such as The Gambia where the largest population and registered voters are both women and young people.

In his contribution, Project Manager of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Thomas Kimaru noted that the UNDP will continue to promote good governance and development in The Gambia.

Lala Touray, Senior Program Assistant of National Democratic Institute also reiterated her institution’s commitment to enhancing inclusive governance in the country.

- Advertisement -

It could be recalled that, recently, a constitutional amendment bill seeking to reserve 15 seats for women in the National Assembly failed to pass into law on procedural grounds. The tenure of the fifth parliament of The Gambia ended on 28th February 2022. As nomination of candidates for the April 9th assembly elections begins in few days, rights and gender activists await to see the fate of women, youths and PWDs.