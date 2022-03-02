Residents Of Nyamanarr To Experience Energy Supply After 145 Years

- Advertisement -

People living in Nyamanarr, Upper River Region (URR) of The Gambia are to experience power supply for the first time in 145 years.

This comes after the commissioning of the first Solar Green Mini Grid plant in the said area by Unique Energy, with an estimated cost of D54 million.

- Advertisement -

The Commissioning of the 120-kilowatt peak power solar PV mini-grid in Nyamanarr took place on 25 February 2022. The commissioned Distribution and Generation Network is expected to bring clean, reliable, and metered renewable energy to the doorstep of the people of Nyamanarr for the first time in over 145 years, a population of over 6500 people benefiting more than 200 households and businesses.

The D54 million mini-grid plant is financed by the Unique Energy and Unique Solutions under the Unique Group of Companies with part grant from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) through the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) with support from the government through the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, PURA and GIEPA demonstrating the theme of the inauguration, promoting energy for all through Public Private Partnerships.

Unique Energy as part of its contractual and funding obligations, have invested over 43 million Dalasis over the past 2 years towards the infrastructure being inaugurated today consisting of a land size area of 4050 square meters donated by the village of Nyamanarr, a generation and distribution network of over 130 poles with GPS mapping and power lines covering the whole village, a 120kwp PV plant with 310 Panels, Inverter systems, 192 Batteries for storage with a combined capacity of 576 KWh providing electricity 24/7 right around the year and over 40 solar street lights across the village, house wiring for houses and businesses, system monitoring tools, prepaid single and 3 phase smart meters, first class billing and vending platforms. The other equipment and infrastructure such as the office Sales and residential unit, first class smart fire detection and alarm system and the new access road leading to the plant, taking the total project and investment cost to over 54 million Dalasis in this first phase.

The grand launching of the billing prepaid platform “Lerral” Energy on the Go” or “Lehri” as they say in Myanmar also took place during the commissioning.

- Advertisement -

Acting Executive Director ECREEE Mr Bah F.M. Saho said, expressed hope that such development would be the beginning of Gambia’s mini grids revolution, assuring that they will continue to partner in order to enhance energy sufficiency and stability in the country.

Representing President Adama Barrow, the Minister of Energy and Petroleum Hon. Fafa Sanyang stated, “It is therefore very clear that The Gambia has significant solar energy resources which can be deployed via solar PV plants and other renewable energy solutions. Thus, in accordance with the Roadmap (2021-2040), part of the contingency plans to ensure Universal Access in 2025 as indicated is through the increment of solar PV plants and to have 35% of Energy generation in country to be through renewables by 2030”.

Electricity availability has a direct impact on quality of education and as part the Unique Group’s corporate social responsibility agenda, a WIFI zone for Nyamanarr Lower Basic School was installed at no cost, a 40-inch TV with a satellite decoder was also donated the school library, 3G and 4G android tablets, apple iPads, Electric Water dispenser, Electric Kettle, Electric Fridge, Deskjet printer and accessories, fans were also donated.

As part of the celebrations for the inauguration, Unique Foundation provided a mobile Medical caravan with first class equipment offering free health diagnostics services such as- Mammography (Breast Cancer Check-up)- Hepatitis B- Gynaecological and prenatal consultation- Ultrasound (Abdomen, uro-genital, gyneco-obstetrical)- X-ray- Glycaemia (Blood Sugar) to the people of Nyamanarr and the Basse Region. The event was done in partnership with Radiologie Mobile Zatifa, Africmed, Gambia Red Cross Society, Trust Bank and Access Bank.

- Advertisement -

Unique Energy hopes that the inauguration of The Gambia’s first Green Solar Mini-grid plant will open doors for many more opportunities in promoting energy for all through public private partnerships including the creation of much needed jobs for our young people and impacting thousands of ordinary Gambians in taking advantage of clean renewable energy sources.

Commenting on the 54 million Dalasis project, Papa Yusupha Njie Chairman and CEO of the Unique Group pf Companies said, “we hope the inauguration of The Gambia’s first Green Solar Mini-grid plant will open doors for many more opportunities in promoting energy for all through public private partnerships including the creation of much needed jobs for our young people and impacting thousands of ordinary Gambians in taking advantage of clean renewable energy sources. We take this opportunity to thank His Excellency the President, Adama Barrow and his entire government especially the ministry of Petroleum and Energy and his team under Honourable Fafa Sanyang for creating the enabling environment allowing companies like the Unique Group of Companies to leave a mark in the energy landscape and making us partners in development along the way”.