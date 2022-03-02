“2 Million Dalasis for Ballot Drums Per Candidate Too Expensive”- IEC Chairman Calls for Reforms

The Chairperson of Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has reiterated the call for urgent reforms in the country’s electoral system, revealing that the commission spent a whopping 2 million dalasis (plus) per candidate just for ballot drums in the December 4th 2021 presidential election. Suggesting it might incur a similar cost in the upcoming National Assembly Elections.
Alieu Momarr Njai was speaking during a training session organised by the commission for civil society actors and the media, the training took place on Wednesday 2nd March at the GTHI Conference Hall in Kanifing.
Mr Njai noted that the commission has to migrate to paper ballots and leave behind its old system of marbles/tokens and drums. Paper ballots he says are cheaper and more accurate.
“Those who have been out of the country can attest to it. The papers will have all the names, symbols, pictures and details of candidates, all you need to do is tick or thumbprint, it is that simple,” he said.
With one ballot drum costing about D 1,200 conducting elections using marbles and drums is quite an expensive system, Mr Njai noted.
This is not the first time the commission is suggesting a move from the current electoral system, they made the same call ahead of the December 4th 2021 presidential election.
