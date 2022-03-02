Ministry of Health Receives Medical Items Worth D7 Million From NAFANTA Foundation

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The NAFANTA foundation in collaboration with CHAFFINCH TRUST, a charitable organization in the United Kingdom, on Wednesday 2nd March 2022 handed over to the Ministry of Health of The Gambia a 40-feet container of medical items worth over Seven Million Dalasis (D7m). The handing over ceremony was done at the Central Medical Store in Kotu.

The health items presented to the Ministry are to be distributed to various health facilities across the country. The items include intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, wheelchairs, chairs, face-masks, mattresses, bandages amongst other.

Speaking at the presentation, Buba Darboe, Program Manager at the Ministry of Health described the donated materials as “life saving,” noting that it would help to better strengthen the health sector. He confirmed that the materials donated are of high quality and can last longer. “This partnership is very helpful to the ministry and the Gambian people at large,” Buba Darboe said.

He said the ministry was glad to receive the materials and assured the donors that the materials will be used for the intended purpose. “These medical items are highly demanded at this time,” he stressed.

Alastrair Smith, CHAFFINCH TRUST representative, said the materials they donated to the Health Ministry are meant to better strengthen the health sector and to make quality health accessible to all Gambians.

He assured that the foundation will continue to offer humanitarian assistance to the health sector.

Modou Faye, Nafanata Foundation (CHEEPP CHARITY UK) also speaks on behalf on the foundation. He said the foundation’s objective is to help the needy and also to continue on the support that NAFANTA has been offering to Gambians before her death.

He gave assurance that this will not be the last time the foundation will support Gambians especially the health sector.

Mr. Faye expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health for facilitating the shipment of the container to the country.

Fatou Samateh, Deputy Director at the Ministry of Health said the donation was timely, expressing the ministry’s appreciation to their partners; adding that the government cannot do it alone.

Rene Geofrey Renner, Chairman of Ministry of Health’s Donation Committee also thanked the donors for the gesture. He promised they would distribute the materials to the beneficiaries, noting that the role of the committee is to maintain accountability.

“As a committee, we make sure that every donation received gets to its beneficiaries. This committee was set up to enhance transparency and accountability in handling medical donations.” He commended the donors for the initiative and called on others to emulate them.

The NAFANTA Foundation was formed to promote Awareness of Anxiety and Depression in societies and to contribute to supporting the health and wellbeing of vulnerable people in deprived communities.