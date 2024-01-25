Thursday, January 25, 2024

Gambia groups, FIOHTG Inaugurate Cereal Bank in Kerr Ardo

By Samsideen Ceesay, Communication Officer, FIOHTG

Gambia groups from Sweden, in collaboration with Future In Our Hands The Gambia (FIOHTG), inaugurated a cereal bank store in Kerr Ardo on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The store was funded by Berte Qvarn and Future In Our Hands Sweden.

The cereal bank which is a community-based management strategy will pave the way for the community of Kerr Ardo to be more self-sufficient and financially independent.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Director, FIOHTG, Jainaba T. Sarr said the cereal bank will help the community to be self-reliant and enhance their lives and livelihood.

Director Sarr affirmed that the Gambia groups from Sweden have invested in Kerr Ardo since its operation by setting up the skills center whereby the children learn skills to be productive.

“I will extoll the commitment of my staff for their commitment and steadfastness for their continuous support towards the people of Kerr Ardo for timely completion of the cereal bank,” Director Sarr stated.

Lisabeth from the Berte Group who doubles as the funder of the cereal bank pointed out that the cereal bank will help the community to a more sustainable harvesting and life in the village.

She added that the family business, Berte Farm, will continue to develop and enlarge their farm and milk in a very sustainable way for many generations.

Kristina Lundahl from the Gambia groups stated that the cereal bank will serve as a good source of nutrition for the children.

The chairman of the Gambia groups, Sven Nordqvist said Kerr Ardo will continue to be prosperous and develop.

Pa Mansa Secka, a VDC rep, Alhagie Joof, councilor Kerr Ardo ward, and Awa Jobe both expressed their appreciation to the benefactor for the inauguration of the cereal bank in their community.

In a similar but separate engagement, the visiting delegation visited Kerr Werrico, a GCoL learning center, and Prince Community Garden.

