Celebrating 20 Years of Strong Partnership: Ostend Mayor’s Visit to Banjul

As representatives of the City of Ostend in Belgium, we are thrilled to commemorate the remarkable 20th anniversary of the City Link Ostend-Banjul partnership. This enduring relationship has not only fostered cultural exchange and understanding but has also witnessed the tangible transformation of Banjul, particularly through the just-concluded visit of Mayor Bart Tommelein and his delegation.

The highlight of this anniversary celebration was the renewal of the City Link Agreement between Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul and Mayor Bart Tommelein of Ostend. This reaffirmation solidifies their commitment to sustainable development, emphasizing the significance of long-term collaboration between the two coastal cities.

The visit included a comprehensive tour of project sites, showcasing the fruits of the European Union’s generous 3-million-euro investment. Notable locations visited were the dumpsite fence construction, the new boardwalk, and the seaport, underscoring the commitment of both cities to environmental preservation and sustainable development.

One of the standout initiatives highlighted during the visit was the Crab Island Sustainable Development Centre. Located on a 1.6-hectare site with historical significance, this center is poised to become a hub for innovation, education, and entrepreneurship. The Mayor of Ostend expressed admiration for the progress made in the construction of this center, which will house facilities such as a recording studio, radio station, events hall, and more—all powered by renewable energy.

The Deputy Mayor of Ostend, Silke Beirens, commended the Banjul City Council and the project team for their dedication to the transformation of Crab Island. The project’s success was evident in the vibrant urban vegetable garden, the bike repair training center, and the collaboration with various local initiatives.

Lord Mayor Bart Tommelein emphasized the importance of sustainability in the management of the Crab Island Sustainable Development Centre. Both partners discussed the establishment of a board comprising key stakeholders to oversee the center’s operations, ensuring competent and independent management. The aim is to make Crab Island an income-generating center, contributing to the prosperity of Banjul.

The Ostend delegation also took note of the greening activities on the beach and in the inner city, showcasing Banjul’s commitment to environmental conservation. These achievements, based on cooperation and mutual understanding, serve as an exemplary model for international collaboration, contributing to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the visit, the delegation engaged with local authorities, including a meeting with representatives of the Gambia Ports Authority to explore potential partnerships. This collaborative exploration, grounded in the shared vulnerability of coastal cities to climate change, reinforces the commitment of both cities to fight coastal erosion and promote sustainable urban development.

As we celebrate two decades of friendship and partnership, the City Link Ostend Banjul collaboration stands as a testament to the positive impact that international cooperation can have on communities. May this partnership continue to thrive, bringing about positive change and prosperity for both Ostend and Banjul in the years to come.