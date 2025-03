- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Gabon’s interim President, Brice Oligui Nguema, who took power in a 2023 military coup, announced his candidacy in the country’s presidential election set for April 12, 2025.

Nguema, 50, ended the long rule of Ali Bongo and his family, and while the coup was largely welcomed, concerns arose about the junta’s intentions to stay in power. Gabon recently approved a new constitution, which does not prevent Nguema from running.