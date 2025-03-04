Gambia’s Wrestlers Gear Up to Represent at International Tournament

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambian national wrestling team has departed for the 13th ECOWAS African Wrestling Tournament in Abuja, Nigeria, taking place from March 6-8, 2025.

The team, consisting of wrestlers, coaches, and officials, checked in at Banjul International Airport dressed in their official tracksuits. The tournament will feature top wrestlers from across West Africa. The team is determined to represent The Gambia, having undergone rigorous training in preparation for the competition.