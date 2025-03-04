Bobi Wine Clashes with President Museveni’s Security Forces

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Ugandan opposition leader, musician, and actor Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, has condemned a violent crackdown on his supporters in Kawempe North, Kampala, during a campaign rally for National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Elias Nalukoola yesterday.

- Advertisement -

Security forces, including police, the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JAT), and the Special Forces Command (SFC), fired teargas and reportedly beat and arrested several NUP supporters as Kyagulanyi’s convoy approached the venue.

Reacting to the violence, Bobi Wine accused President Yoweri Museveni’s government of suppressing opposition campaigns. He stated, “The criminal regime rained terror upon us and our supporters today. The intention was to block us and cut our momentum. Too bad for them, our people still showed up in record numbers, defying the sound of bullets and teargas that were being fired in the sidelines of our rally. We are sending Nalukoola to Parliament, and soon sending Museveni home!”

NUP has consistently accused Museveni’s administration of targeting opposition candidates while allowing ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) politicians to campaign freely.