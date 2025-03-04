Hamat Bah Criticizes Area Councils on Waste Management

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Lands and Regional Government Minister Hamat Bah criticized area councils for not taking adequate responsibility in waste management, stating, “they need to buckle up and assume their responsibility.”

Speaking at the National Assembly on Monday during the second reading of the Waste Management Bill, he acknowledged some progress in Banjul but questioned its sustainability. Bah emphasized that his remarks were based on national interest, not politics, and urged lawmakers to ensure better collaboration between councils and the NEA.

The bill, aimed at regulating waste control and disposal, has been referred to the Assembly’s Business Committee for further review.