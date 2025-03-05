GAP Warns Against External Influence in Constitution Adoption

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), has cautioned that allowing external influence in the adoption of a new constitution is not only unnecessary but also “an insult” to the nation.

Batchilly was responding to speculation that ECOWAS should engage the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) in The Gambia’s constitutional development. “This is not only unnecessary but also an affront to the intelligence and sovereignty of the Gambian people,” he stated. He believes that the drafting and adoption of a national constitution should be managed by Gambians themselves rather than dictated by foreign entities.

“Repeatedly, external interventions in African matters have primarily served to promote the interests of outsiders instead of the people they claim to support,” he noted, asserting that The Gambia must firmly oppose any external influence attempting to dictate its governance. According to him, African nations, including The Gambia, have long been perceived as incapable of managing their own affairs, resulting in a dangerous dependency on foreign entities.

“It is regrettable that rather than resolving our internal political disputes through sincere dialogue and compromise, some individuals seek international mediation as an easy solution,” he elaborated. Batchilly emphasized that the country’s political leadership must acknowledge that The Gambia’s future rests in the hands of its citizens, not foreign diplomats or organizations.

“If we persist in allowing outsiders to dictate our governance frameworks, we risk losing our national identity and our ability to shape our own future,” he warned. He pointed out that the current constitutional stalemate should not be used as justification for inviting foreign intervention. “It is the duty of Gambian political stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and find common ground for the benefit of the nation,” he stressed.

“A constitution is the highest law of a country, and it should embody the aspirations, values, and will of the Gambian people rather than the interests of foreign parties. Political parties and leaders must prioritize collective interests over personal and partisan agendas to work towards a consensus that guarantees a democratic, just, and progressive Gambia.”

The Gambia Action Party (GAP) firmly denounces any efforts to compromise national sovereignty by allowing external forces to dictate the constitutional process. While recognizing the importance of international collaboration in areas like economic development and security, Batchilly asserted that governance and constitution-making should remain domestic matters.

He cautioned that no foreign entity should be permitted to interfere in establishing the country’s legal framework, emphasizing that The Gambia possesses the human resources, intellectual capacity, and experience necessary to draft and implement a constitution that serves the best interests of its people without foreign interference.

“As a sovereign nation, The Gambia must fully own its democratic processes. Our leaders must exhibit political maturity, patriotism, and a commitment to national advancement by ensuring that the constitution-building process is led and owned by Gambians,” he explained, adding that the collective interests of the Gambian people should always take precedence over partisan advantages.

“Our destiny is in our hands, and we must resist any attempts to relinquish our authority to foreign entities.”