From Setbacks to Success: Tailor Musa Joe Sannoh’s Journey of Determination in The Gambia

By Michaella Faith Wright

After losing his savings and dreams to a failed migration scheme, professional tailor Musa Joe Sannoh from Sierra Leone turned adversity into triumph. Now a thriving entrepreneur in The Gambia, Sannoh’s unwavering commitment to his craft has paved the way for a flourishing business and a renewed sense of purpose.

Musa Joe Sannoh, a professional tailor originally from Sierra Leone, found himself at a crossroads after a series of life-altering setbacks. His journey to The Gambia started after a failed attempt to migrate to Canada through a program promoted by a Ghanaian friend. The scheme required $8,000, and despite initial reservations, Sannoh joined in hopes of seeking greener pastures. However, after travelling from Sierra Leone to Senegal, the organizer disappeared, taking their money and documents with him. Stranded with five others, Sannoh realized he had to return to his true passion—tailoring.

“I decided to go back to my tailoring work, my professional career,” he explained. “It was something I knew and could rely on.”

Upon arriving in The Gambia, Sannoh struggled to make ends meet. For over a month, he slept in a mosque, surviving on minimal income by helping fellow tailors in various shops. In 2015, a fellow Sierra Leonean introduced him to a local tailor shop owner, Pa Morlai, where Sannoh worked for two years, earning 75 dalasi per top and skirt. Despite the meagre pay, Sannoh was grateful for the opportunity and used it as a stepping stone.

As time passed, Sannoh’s skill and reputation as a tailor grew. After two years with Pa Morlai, he moved on to work at another shop in Westfield, where business thrived. “I was able to take responsibility for my family back in Sierra Leone,” he recalled, feeling a sense of pride and purpose.

Challenges did arise, causing him to leave Westfield, but fate brought him another opportunity when a customer asked him to make clothes for export to Sierra Leone. This venture was a turning point, bringing him more clients and stability in his tailoring business. Today, Sannoh operates his own shop and employs staff, proving that perseverance pays off.

Reflecting on his journey, Sannoh shared, “What kept me going was my commitment and determination. I don’t focus on travelling abroad anymore; my work makes me happy. I believe life is about hard work and determination.”

Despite the challenges he faced, Sannoh’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and dedication in achieving success, no matter where life takes you.