Opinion: Empowering Over Pressuring: Rethinking Early Marriage Expectations for African Girls

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

In many African societies, young women face immense pressure to marry early, often driven by the belief that marriage equates to success and fulfillment in life. This cultural expectation, especially prevalent among mothers, tends to overshadow the importance of education and personal empowerment. There is a growing need to rethink this narrative and prioritize the empowerment of girls through education and skills training rather than pushing them into early marriage.

- Advertisement -

Marriage, while significant, should not be viewed as the ultimate milestone that defines a girl’s worth. The emphasis on marrying young can rob girls of the chance to grow, learn, and develop their independence. Education offers young women the tools to make informed decisions, giving them the confidence and ability to navigate their futures on their terms. An empowered woman is not only better equipped to decide when and whom to marry, but she is also more capable of contributing meaningfully to society.

The pressure placed on young women to marry early can be overwhelming and detrimental to their development. For those who cannot afford formal education, the alternative should not be early marriage but rather opportunities for skills training and self-empowerment. Encouraging girls to value themselves and their potential is crucial for building a society where they can thrive and make independent choices.

It is important to acknowledge that early marriage is not inherently wrong, but the decision should come at a time when a young woman has been empowered through education or skills acquisition. When girls are equipped with knowledge, they become valuable contributors to their communities, capable of making thoughtful decisions about their own lives. This shift in focus from marriage to empowerment is essential for creating a generation of women who are not only educated but also independent and confident.

Parents must rethink their approach to raising daughters, moving away from the urgency of marriage and instead fostering an environment where girls can grow, learn, and develop their full potential. Empowerment through education and skills is the key to ensuring that these young women have the tools they need to succeed in life, and only then can they truly decide the right time and circumstances for marriage.