Do the Work and Stop the Talks: An Open Letter to the Office of the President of the Republic of The Gambia

From: The Gambia Action Party (GAP)
To: The Office of the President, Republic of The Gambia

Mr. President,

As our country faces an unprecedented rise in the cost of living, we are compelled to remind you that leadership is about action, not words. The incessant price increases on foodstuffs and other basic necessities are pushing Gambians to the brink. Families are struggling to make ends meet, while the average citizen is growing weary of the unending rhetoric from your government. The time has come for decisive action.

The current reality for most Gambians is one of daily hardship. Prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing, yet there appears to be little urgency from your office to address this. Instead, much of your energy is directed toward engaging in political squabbles with your opposition, the United Democratic Party (UDP). While you may view these battles as necessary, the majority of Gambians are more concerned with putting food on the table than with political posturing.

Your primary responsibility as the leader of this nation is to safeguard the welfare of the Gambian people. They expect you to rise above party politics and provide solutions to their problems. Yet, it seems that much of your time is consumed by political discourse and endless promises, none of which translate into tangible benefits for the people. The relentless focus on politicking has distracted your administration from addressing the critical issues that affect ordinary Gambians daily.

Look around the region, Mr. President. Despite facing severe sanctions and international isolation, the Alliance for Sahel States (AES), comprising Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, is showing remarkable resilience. These nations, though under extreme pressure, have prioritized the needs of their citizens and are working tirelessly to improve their livelihoods. They are leading with action, not empty talk. The Gambia can and must do the same.

Mr. President, it is time to recalibrate your leadership. Gambians have grown tired of empty promises and misplaced priorities. The challenges before us—rising inflation, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and insufficient infrastructure—cannot be resolved through endless speeches or partisan bickering. Your administration must refocus its attention on these pressing issues and develop actionable solutions.

The people expect a government that is accountable and responsive to their needs. They expect you to lead from the front and put aside political distractions. The country needs leaders who will spend more time solving problems than engaging in political debates. Let us be clear: party politics will not solve the hunger crisis. Political maneuvering will not ease the burden of high prices, nor will it improve the standard of living.

We, at the Gambia Action Party (GAP), urge you to show a renewed sense of urgency in addressing the core issues that matter to the Gambian people. Our nation is capable of greatness, but only if its leadership is focused on delivering results, not promises. The Gambia needs leaders who are action-oriented, who are ready to make bold decisions in the interest of the people. It is time to stop the talks and start the work.

Your opponents may engage in political theatrics, but the responsibility falls on you, Mr. President, to rise above that and lead with purpose. The people of The Gambia deserve better. They deserve a government that puts their needs above political games. We call on you to embrace this responsibility and take immediate steps to address the pressing issues facing our nation.

It is time to get to work.

Servant Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly
Secretary General and Party Leader of Gambia Action Party (GAP)

