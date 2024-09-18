A Nation in Crisis: Gambian Youth Lost at Sea, a Call for Urgent Action

- Advertisement -

By Yahya Sonko

Migration Activist

Gambia European Centre For Jobs Migration & Development Agency

Sixty-two young Gambians are reported missing at sea, feared dead. These words, though devastating, have become all too familiar in The Gambia. For years now, our country has been gripped by the tragic loss of our youth — sons, daughters, brothers, and sisters — who perish in the harsh deserts, unforgiving seas, and turbulent oceans, in search of a better life. This tragic reality, almost five years to the date, has become so normalized that these stories barely make headlines anymore. We have grown desensitized to the loss of our young people. But this is not normal. This is not acceptable.

The Gambia is losing its future. Our youth, the backbone of our nation, are falling prey to the horrors of irregular migration. We can no longer afford to treat this as a statistic or an abstract problem — it is a crisis that threatens our very survival as a people. Fighting for the soul of The Gambia is not about personal interest or ego. It never has been, and it never will be. This is a fight for the survival of our nation, for the lives of our youth, and for the future of our families.

Now is not the time for finger-pointing or blame. It is time to come together, regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity, or religion. We must find a way forward to mitigate this crisis. The truth is, young Gambians are being swallowed by the Mediterranean Sea almost weekly — if not monthly — and we cannot continue to look the other way. Hundreds of young lives are being lost to the “Backway,” a deadly journey across the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean in search of a better life in Europe. This journey is riddled with dangers— dehydration in the desert, drowning in the sea, exploitation by traffickers, and even death at the hands of brutal smugglers.

As a migration activist, I have continuously called on the government, stakeholders, and community leaders to act. We must work together, hand in glove, if not to stop irregular migration, then at least to inform our target youth groups about the dangers they face. The solution is not in apathy, nor in assuming that it is not our problem. The solution lies in our unity, in our collective commitment to educate and empower our youth. Every Gambian citizen has a role to play. We must all volunteer and take responsibility to combat this deadly journey.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio declared a state of emergency earlier this year due to the surge of the dangerous drug “kush.” I am urging President Adama Barrow to follow suit by declaring a state of emergency regarding the ongoing tragedy of Gambian youth disappearing or dying every two months in the Mediterranean. This is not just a government issue — this is a national emergency, and it demands immediate, unified action.

The Gambian government, stakeholders, and organizations like the International Organization for Migration (IOM) must work in tandem with the Gambian Diaspora. Our diaspora communities, particularly those who survived the perils of irregular migration, are far more informed about the dangers, schemes, and scams that target our youth. They know firsthand about the misinformation, tactics, and horrific maltreatment that awaits those who embark on this deadly journey.

Families in The Gambia must also take responsibility. The practice of encouraging or even financing young people to take the “Backway” must stop. We must confront this hard truth: families play a critical role in shaping the choices of our youth. The allure of the “European dream” is often based on false hope, and it is our collective responsibility to dismantle this illusion.

The Mediterranean Sea does not discriminate. It swallows Gambian and Senegalese youth alike — our neighbours, our friends, our loved ones. The time for passive concern is over. The time for action is now. We cannot continue to stand by as our nation’s youth disappear into the waters of the Mediterranean, their lives cut short by false promises and dreams of a better future.

This is not just a political issue; it is a human issue. It touches every Gambian, from the urban centres to the rural villages. Our youthful population is our greatest asset, and we must protect it at all costs. The loss of even one young life is too much to bear. We are not just losing future doctors, teachers, engineers, and leaders—we are losing the heart and soul of our nation.

What can we do as Gambians?

Raise awareness: We must educate our youth about the dangers of irregular migration. Schools, religious leaders, and community heads need to take a more active role in informing young people about the risks they face.

Engage the diaspora: Our brothers and sisters in the diaspora, especially those who have gone through irregular migration, have vital experiences to share. They are living testimonies of the dangers of this journey, and we need to amplify their voices.

Encourage alternatives: It is essential to create viable economic and educational opportunities for the youth at home. Government programs, private sector investments, and grassroots initiatives must focus on providing hope and opportunity in The Gambia itself.

Conclusion

The fight against irregular migration is not just a fight for our youth—it is a fight for the future of The Gambia. We can not afford to lose any more of our young people to the Mediterranean. It is time for the government, families, community leaders, and the diaspora to unite and address this crisis with the urgency it demands. The survival of our nation depends on it.

Let us stand together for the sake of our youth for the sake of our country. Now is the time to act.