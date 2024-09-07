From Producer to Artist: Uchee’s Musical Journey Unveiled 

- Advertisement -

By Zackline Colley

In an exclusive interview airing today at 7 p.m. on The Fatu Network, Gambian singer and music producer Uchee opens up about his journey from a passionate music lover to a respected figure in the Gambian music industry. Born and raised in Serekunda, with formative years spent in Bundung, Uchee shares the experiences and motivations that shaped his career.

Uchee’s love for music began in the church choir, where his parents, devout Christians, encouraged his early talents. Influenced by his father, who owned a CD shop filled with diverse music — from Lucky Dube to Bob Marley — Uchee’s passion for music blossomed as he began experimenting with beats and instruments at a young age.

He started producing music professionally in 2017, with his first major project being a collaboration with Hussein and Chanta on their “Nyungitanga” EP. Despite achieving significant success as a producer, Uchee faced challenges in gaining full acceptance within the Gambian music scene, which ultimately pushed him to step into the spotlight as an artist.

Uchee’s transition from producer to artist was driven by a desire to be fully recognized and accepted for his talents. “Even with all the hits, I still had a problem with acceptance. It was more about people understanding the type of sound I’m making and peer pressure from my team that pushed me to transition into singing,” Uchee reveals.

His journey as an artist began with the release of his EP “I’m Black” during the George Floyd protests, which garnered significant attention. His first major hit as a singer came with the song “Ring of Roses,” a collaboration with Chanta and Hussein.

The full interview will air today at 7 p.m. on The Fatu Network, offering an in-depth look at Uchee’s musical style, the challenges he’s faced, and his aspirations for the future. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from one of Gambia’s rising stars.