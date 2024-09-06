25-year-old Woman Commits Suicide in Sotuma Samba, URR

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a tragic incident, 25-year-old Kaddijatou Mballow from Sotuma Samba, Upper River Region (URR), took her own life on September 5, 2024. Her death sheds light on the profound emotional struggles individuals face when overwhelmed by unexpressed anger and frustration.

According to a family source, Kaddijatou was trying to discipline her children by beating them when her husband intervened before subsequently leaving to lead prayers at the mosque, while she proceeded to prepare dinner. It is reported that shortly after she finished preparing dinner, she served it and went back to her room.

While everyone else was preoccupied with dinner, she reportedly used her black veil, known as a “Gilbert,” used it to tie a noose around her neck, secured it to the un-ceilinged roof, and hung herself. A few moments later, her husband, Hassan Jawo, entered the house to search for her and found her hanging. He then called out for help, to which his brother, Pateh Jawo, responded swiftly. They cut off the veil, which had left severe bruises around her neck, and rushed her to the hospital. However, she was pronounced dead by the nurse on duty.

According to the family, many believe her suicide was a result of unvented anger, raising concerns about the challenges faced by individuals struggling to cope with overwhelming emotions.

Speaking on behalf of the police, ASP Modou Musa Sissawo confirmed the tragic incident and affirmed the police’s efforts in getting to the root cause of her death.

“The Basse Police are currently investigating the alleged suicide of Kaddijatou Mballow, a 25-year-old woman married to Hassan Jawo of Sotuma Samba. The incident occurred on the night of September 5, 2024. The body is being transported to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) for a possible postmortem. The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide,” the Police PRO reported.

Both husband, Hassan Jawo, and his brother, Pateh Jawo, are in police custody, helping with the investigation.