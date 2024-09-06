Saturday, September 7, 2024

25-year-old Woman Commits Suicide in Sotuma Samba, URR

434
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a tragic incident, 25-year-old Kaddijatou Mballow from Sotuma Samba, Upper River Region (URR), took her own life on September 5, 2024. Her death sheds light on the profound emotional struggles individuals face when overwhelmed by unexpressed anger and frustration.

- Advertisement -

According to a family source, Kaddijatou was trying to discipline her children by beating them when her husband intervened before subsequently leaving to lead prayers at the mosque, while she proceeded to prepare dinner. It is reported that shortly after she finished preparing dinner, she served it and went back to her room.

While everyone else was preoccupied with dinner, she reportedly used her black veil, known as a “Gilbert,” used it to tie a noose around her neck, secured it to the un-ceilinged roof, and hung herself. A few moments later, her husband, Hassan Jawo, entered the house to search for her and found her hanging. He then called out for help, to which his brother, Pateh Jawo, responded swiftly. They cut off the veil, which had left severe bruises around her neck, and rushed her to the hospital. However, she was pronounced dead by the nurse on duty.

According to the family, many believe her suicide was a result of unvented anger, raising concerns about the challenges faced by individuals struggling to cope with overwhelming emotions.

Speaking on behalf of the police, ASP Modou Musa Sissawo confirmed the tragic incident and affirmed the police’s efforts in getting to the root cause of her death.

- Advertisement -

“The Basse Police are currently investigating the alleged suicide of Kaddijatou Mballow, a 25-year-old woman married to Hassan Jawo of Sotuma Samba. The incident occurred on the night of September 5, 2024. The body is being transported to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) for a possible postmortem. The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide,” the Police PRO reported.

Both husband, Hassan Jawo, and his brother, Pateh Jawo, are in police custody, helping with the investigation.

Previous article
2014 Coup Plotter Warns Re-electing Barrow Next Will Be Worse

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions