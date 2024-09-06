Friday, September 6, 2024

2014 Coup Plotter Warns Re-electing Barrow Next Will Be Worse

201
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Cherno Njie, a US-based Gambian living in Austin, Texas, who was involved in the 2014 failed coup, has warned that re-electing President Adama Barrow as Gambia’s next president will be worse.

- Advertisement -

Njie made these remarks during an interview with Peter Gomez on his Coffee Time morning show.

Njie, who fled the country after the failed attempt on 30th December 2014, urged Gambians to ensure this is Barrow’s last opportunity to lead the country.

“The fundamental thing we need to do is to ensure that this is Barrow’s last term,” he said.

Njie stated, “I don’t think Gambia can go any further with this sort of leadership. It’s been a disaster for the last ten years, and I believe that if we have more of Barrow, it will be very bad for the country.”

- Advertisement -

Commenting on corruption under the leadership of Barrow, Njie stated that Gambians must examine what the state exists to do for its citizens.

“A government that cannot provide the basics such as clean water, electricity, and decent education is a failed government. What we have in the Gambian context is a government that failed to provide the basics and used the citizens as resources in whose names you borrow from multilateral organizations,” he asserted.

Njie criticized the current government and accused them of borrowing money in the name of citizens to enrich themselves.

“You (government) go around the world seeking assistance in the name of the citizens, but the benefits are for the top government employees,” he claimed.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Njie stressed the need for the government to ensure transparency and accountability in serving the interests of the citizens.

“In the Gambia, the role of the state is being distorted from providing basic services to ordinary citizens.”

He described corruption as a cancer that can’t be solved without going back to the basics.

“Government must design its institutions in such a way that transparency is enhanced, and penalties are enforced. If penalties are not enforced, you can’t fight corruption. You must punish people who are involved in corrupt practices. The fact that the Barrow administration lacks this tells me that corruption exists at the highest level of government,” he added.

However, Njie also criticized Gambians’ attitude, saying corruption is a norm that is tolerated.

“But we must also bear in mind that these are norms Gambians tolerate. Because we tolerate these norms, this is why many of us behave the same way Barrow is behaving,” he explained.

In conclusion, Njie challenged Gambians to re-examine themselves and their moral values.

Previous article
The Give Back Foundation Network Concludes Summer Skills Training Camp in Marakissa Village

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions