The Give Back Foundation Network Concludes Summer Skills Training Camp in Marakissa Village

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Give Back Foundation Network successfully concluded its Summer Skills Training Camp in Marakissa Village, focusing on youth empowerment through leadership, education, and practical skills.

Key speakers, including leadership advocate Ansumana Camara and representatives from the University of Science, Engineering and Technology (USET), urged the youth to embrace responsibility, education, and self-reliance as tools for future success.

Ansumana Camara initiated his closing remarks with an emphasis on the importance of being a good leader, noting: “If you want to move forward in life, you must be a good leader,” he stated, while stressing that leadership is not an easy task. “You need to put yourself together and be a strong leader for your generation.”

During the interactive session, Camara explained the difference between being a leader and understanding leadership, encouraging the youth to embrace qualities such as listening, learning from mistakes, and being calm in difficult situations. He expressed his hope to see a new generation of young leaders who take responsibility, even in small roles, and inspire others. “You can be a leader even in your own home,” he told the youth, “and you should strive to be a leader people are happy to follow.”

Alieu Badara Saine, Registrar at USET, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the importance of education and leadership among the youth. He spoke about USET’s long history and its commitment to developing applied science programs that equip graduates with practical skills. Saine stressed that youth need to take their education seriously to help transform the country. “We want to see quality youth who take education seriously because it’s the key to progress in this country,” he said, adding that the time to act is now. He encouraged the youth to apply their newly acquired skills, as the world is watching and opportunities are available.

Mariama Colley, USET’s Marketing Sales Officer, reinforced the importance of education for young women. “We want to see every young girl embrace education and empower themselves because education is the key to success,” she stated, encouraging female youth to take advantage of opportunities available to them.

Anus Jatta, Executive Secretary of the Give Back Foundation Network, expressed his pride in the initiative and his commitment to doing more for The Gambia’s youth. He emphasized the need for young people to acquire practical skills that would allow them to be self-reliant and reduce dependence on family support. “We want to see a generation where youth are busy with their own skills and businesses, contributing to themselves and their families,” Jatta said. He also highlighted the foundation’s need for financial support, encouraging partnerships and sponsorships to expand their vision of a self-sufficient and empowered youth population.

Jatta concluded by reaffirming the foundation’s commitment to serving the community and empowering the country’s youth, calling on more support to achieve their goals.