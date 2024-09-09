“Women Must Lead the Charge for Change,” Says Binta Senghore at Youth Skills Training Camp

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Binta Senghore, Youth Representative at the Brikama Area Council, delivered a powerful call to action at the Give Back Foundation Network’s summer skills training camp for youths. In her speech, Senghore emphasized the need for young women to take on leadership roles and actively contribute to national development, stressing that the future of The Gambia depends on their participation.

In her statement, Senghore focused on the importance of partnership and development among women, urging the participants, particularly the women, to reflect on how they can impact their communities. “As I sat here, I did a quick count and realized there are more women than men present, and that makes me proud. I’m happy to speak to so many beautiful young women today,” she said, expressing her appreciation to the Give Back Foundation Network for the platform.

Addressing the theme of Women in Leadership, Senghore reminded the young women that the journey toward leadership and self-empowerment starts with building skills. “This is where you begin shaping yourself. Don’t ask what The Gambia has done for you; instead, ask what you can do for The Gambia. You have to contribute to the development of this country,” she stressed.

She urged the youth to step up and make meaningful contributions to the nation’s progress, noting that idleness often leads to unwarranted criticism of the government. “People often criticize the government because they’ve done nothing themselves to help. Don’t wait for The Gambia to do something for you; you must give back and help develop your country. It requires sacrifice and hard work,” Senghore advised.

Sharing her personal journey, Senghore recounted how she initially wanted to pursue law, but with her mother’s guidance, she chose journalism. This later opened doors to leadership. “I realized I wanted to be more than just a journalist; I wanted to be part of leadership. So, I returned to serve my community. Today, I’m proud of my contributions, not only to my community but to my country as well,” she shared.

Encouraging the young women not to shy away from leadership, Senghore urged them to trust their instincts and ignore detractors. “You are never too young to lead. I’m here doing it, and so can you. Follow what your heart tells you, as long as it makes you a better version of yourself,” she said.

Senghore also acknowledged the role of supportive men in advancing women’s empowerment. “There are good men in our society, whom we call He For She men, who help women achieve their dreams. These are the men who motivate us to do better, and they exist even in our government,” she noted.

Calling for unity among women, Senghore emphasized the need for women to support each other, especially in leadership. “It’s heartbreaking to see women run for positions without the support of their fellow women. We’re still advocating for women’s empowerment, but we’re not supporting each other enough. We need to close that gap and work together for a better Gambia,” she stressed.

Senghore closed by highlighting the importance of trust between young women and their families. “Building strong trust with your parents is crucial, even if they don’t fully understand your dreams. My mother wasn’t educated, but she stood by me throughout my educational journey, and that support was vital,” Senghore concluded, leaving the young women with a message of empowerment and determination.