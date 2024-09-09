Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Gambian Music Industry: Uchee Discusses Progress, Challenges, and the Quest for a Unique Sound

By: Zackline Colley

In an in-depth conversation with Gambian music artist and producer Uchee, the evolution of the music industry over the past decade was brought into sharp focus. Uchee, who recently made headlines by filling up QCity, one of the country’s largest venues, reflected on the significant changes in the local music scene and the challenges that still lie ahead.

Uchee began by acknowledging the significant growth in The Gambia’s music industry over the past decade, noting that while the music back then was good, it simply needed more support to thrive. “The music from a decade ago was strong; it just needed a little support, which it is finally getting now,” Uchee explained. He emphasized that this support has allowed the industry to flourish, with people now willing to pay to enjoy local artists’ performances. “Today, people are happily spending 300 dalasis to watch ST or Attack perform, and they genuinely enjoy it,” he added.

Despite the progress, Uchee acknowledged that Gambian music still faces hurdles in achieving international recognition, particularly on platforms like BET. “The day is coming for Gambia,” Uchee said optimistically. “We just need to have more artists doing good music because I believe if the product is good, then there’s going to be motion. We have to take our standards up there.”

One of the key issues Uchee addressed was the need for a unique Gambian sound within the broader Afrobeat genre. Drawing an analogy, he explained, “Afrobeat is basic. It’s like a general house, like a grandparent. Because in Afrobeat, you have Afro swing, Afro pop, Afro soul, Afro jazz. We need our own identification within that genre.” Uchee emphasized the importance of producers in this quest, stating, “Producers need to kill themselves to look for that sound.”

Uchee’s commitment to innovation in sound was evident as he discussed his own efforts to blend various musical elements to create something distinct. “When I did Abba Piano, I did Abba Piano with Ndaga. You look at the Sanse. It’s an Afrobeat that has house music, electrical music, pop music in it, and a little bit of Ndaga. So I can tell you I do drill, but I’ll still make you see the identification in what I’m doing,” Uchee explained, highlighting his creative approach.

In conclusion, while the Gambian music industry has made significant strides, Uchee believes that with continued effort, especially in creating a distinct sound and building a supportive infrastructure, Gambian music will eventually gain the international recognition it deserves. “It’s just better. But it’s basically not far from each other,” he said, comparing the past and present. The journey towards global recognition is ongoing, but with artists like Uchee leading the charge, the future of Gambian music looks promising.

