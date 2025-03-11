Former First Lady’s Brother, Mayor of Saint-Louis, Barred from Leaving Senegal

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Senegalese authorities prevented Mansour Faye, mayor of Saint-Louis and brother of former First Lady Marième Faye Sall, from traveling overseas on March 10, 2025.

- Advertisement -

In a social media post, Faye wrote, “I would like to inform the national and international public that I was unjustly forbidden from boarding the Air France flight today, Monday, March 10, 2025, to Jeddah via Paris, for the ‘minor pilgrimage’ to Mecca.”

According to him, when he asked for an explanation, a police officer simply stated, “It is on the instructions of the Higher Authority.” Faye insisted, “To my knowledge, I am not the subject of any procedure, investigation, or accusation of any kind, whatsoever!”

Condemning the move as politically motivated, he declared, “If this is about politics, this Authority will continue to suffer! Let them know that I am and will remain standing, firm in my position!”

Former First Lady Marième Faye Sall has also spoken out against the travel restriction, calling it a politically motivated action by the Diomaye-Sonko administration. She described it as part of a broader pattern of unjust measures targeting her family, specifically her brother.