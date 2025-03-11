Ghana Town Alkalo Says Undocumented Descendants Are Stateless Due to Citizenship Crisis

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Ismaila Jagne, the Alkalo and Imam of Ghana Town, has described the descendants of undocumented immigrants in Ghana Town as stateless individuals caught in a citizenship crisis that has left many vulnerable.

In an interview with The Fatu Network, Alkalo Jagne acknowledged that the previous government, under former President Yahya Jammeh, had granted citizenship to the descendants of Ghanaian immigrants residing in Ghana Town, a coastal village in the West Coast Region. However, he noted that issues arose following the change in government, making it difficult for citizenship holders to renew their documents once they expired.

“Currently, they are stateless,” he stated, emphasizing that the situation has particularly impacted young people in their educational pursuits. “Those who had citizenship before cannot renew it now, which means they are stateless. They lack both Gambian and Ghanaian documents,” he elaborated.

Alkalo Jagne also mentioned that some government officials had visited the settlement for assessments, but little progress had been made. “The youth are severely affected, especially students who wish to continue their studies. They possess no documentation, rendering them vulnerable.” He pointed out that some students had missed out on scholarship opportunities due to the lack of documentation, as they were denied access to Gambian papers based on their birthplace. “I am urging the government to assist in resolving this issue,” he implored.

George Kaleku, Chairman of the Ghana Town Community Association, also voiced concerns over the difficulties his community is facing. “All we are requesting from the Gambian government is assistance in obtaining birth certificates for our children. The birth certificates should indicate that the child was born in The Gambia to Ghanaian parents or that one of their parents is Gambian,” he stated.

Mr. Kaleku stressed that this would help them secure documents in Ghana if they are not provided with documentation in The Gambia. “At present, this poses a significant problem for us, particularly for the youth. They currently lack both Ghanaian and Gambian documents, which complicates matters,” he added. He further explained that some families had taken their children to Ghana to obtain documents, but it remained a major challenge without birth certificates proving they were born in The Gambia.

“The Ghanaian government is willing to assist, but without obtaining birth certificates here, it will be difficult,” he revealed.