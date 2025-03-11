Ramadan and high cost of goods: Vendors lament price of food commodities

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

While Muslims believe that Ramadan teaches sacrifice and empathy for the less fortunate, vendors at Coastal Road Market lament the sudden surge in the prices of basic food commodities during Ramadan.

- Advertisement -

During a visit to the Coastal Road Market by The Fatu Network team, Sohna Penda Jallow, a vendor, explained the sudden increase in commodity prices: “In recent years, during Ramadan, prices have consistently increased. For the past two to three months, the prices of onions and potatoes were low, but just weeks and days before Ramadan, the prices went up. Onions, potatoes, and anything used in stew—even cucumbers, which are grown locally—have become more expensive.”

Jallow added: “The prices at which I used to buy onions and potatoes have doubled and tripled, respectively. When onions were cheap and affordable, prices ranged from D400 to D500. Now, the price is between D1300 and D1400, and we are still buying them. When I sell them, I earn no more than D75 to D100 in profit, and it’s impossible to sell a whole bag in a single day.”

She added that during the Christmas period, Christians discount their goods “because it is the month they cherish. Similarly, for us Muslims, I believe Ramadan should be the month we show sympathy for one another. However, instead of showing sympathy, we often end up doing the opposite.”

Sohna suggested that a month when Muslims should show empathy for one another is when women go to the market and start crying over high prices.

- Advertisement -

“Ramadan is not a sympathy month for us because you are coming to the market and crying. Imagine someone who has less than D500 as fish money comes to the market and finds out that the price of chicken is D150 or more and fish D200, potato D100, what can that person take home? Even if she manages to buy those goods, she will not be happy,” she said.

Lamarana Jallow, a shopkeeper at the Coastal Road Market, explained that potatoes and onions do not have fixed prices. He added that during the cold season, prices increase, while in the hot season, they decrease “because, during the hot season, if they are stored for too long, they spoil, and we end up throwing them away.”

“It’s true that when people know others are in need of certain food items or goods, they increase the prices. That is why I said those who can afford it should come to the aid of those who cannot,” he added.

He explained that the price increase is due to the fact that most goods imported into the country are not grown in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

“If you look into it, it’s because most of the goods we buy from outside the country are not locally grown. Yes, there are countries that reduce the prices of goods during Ramadan, but for us to do the same, those importing goods must support us. We are not the same, and if you compare The Gambia to other countries, I can tell you that The Gambia is actually better than some of them,” he said.