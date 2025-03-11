Joseph Benneth: The Nigerian Matchmaker Helping Gambian Women Find Love Abroad

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Nigerian-born musician and matchmaker Joseph Benneth has been making waves in The Gambia since relocating in 2022. Through his company, Love Gambia Connect, he has successfully connected Gambian women with foreign partners, helping them fulfill their dreams of love and marriage.

Operating primarily online, Benneth has built a growing network of women seeking relationships with foreign men. His matchmaking service, which he says is exclusively for women, has garnered over 19,000 followers on Instagram under the handle Love Gambia Connect.

“I realized many young Gambian women dream of dating and marrying white men, so I created Love Gambia Connect to help them achieve that,” Benneth stated. “I take pride in bringing happiness to these women and making their dreams a reality.”

Beyond matchmaking, Benneth is also a music producer, operating his own studio from his apartment. However, his passion for connecting people led him to focus on the dating industry, where he has already seen success. “Last year alone, I matched three women with foreigners, and their relationships are thriving,” he revealed.

According to Benneth, his platform is exclusively tailored for women because they are more willing to invest in finding love. “Unlike men, women are ready to pay and chase after their dreams. That’s why I focus on helping them,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Benneth hopes to expand his services and attend more weddings of couples he has successfully matched. “My goal is to bring genuine lovers together and create lasting relationships. I believe matchmaking in The Gambia needed an upgrade, and I am here to provide that,” he concluded.