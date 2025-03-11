Who Was Reuben Andrews? Respected Banking Executive Found Dead in Brufut

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

A murder investigation is underway following the tragic death of Reuben Andrews, a retired banker and former executive at Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and United Bank for Africa (UBA), who was found dead at his residence in Brufut Heights on Monday evening.

According to police sources, Andrews, 63, was discovered motionless by his wife, Victoria Andrews, upon her return home at approximately 5:00 p.m. Authorities have established a perimeter around the residence while the investigation proceeds.

Andrews was a figure in The Gambia’s financial sector, with a career spanning multiple countries. Fluent in both English and French, he began his banking journey in Senegal with BNP Paribas before being deployed to The Gambia as Acting General Manager. He later held positions at SCB Gambia, including Head of Credit Analysis and Head of Sales in Corporate and Institutional Banking. He subsequently worked at SCB Sierra Leone before returning to The Gambia. He later joined UBA in the financial industry.

The incident has occurred in Brufut Heights, an area known for its residential properties.

Recent statistics indicate that overall crime rates in The Gambia have been on a downward trend, although fluctuations remain in specific categories, such as murder. For instance, police data indicate that major crime cases dropped from 63 in the second quarter of 2023 to 46 in the same period of 2024. However, murder cases rose from two in the first quarter of 2023 to four in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, broader crime statistics show that the total number of reported cases fell from 731 in the first two quarters of 2021 to 620 in 2022. These figures reflect a general decline in overall criminal activity while highlighting that certain violent crimes, like murder, can still fluctuate from one period to the next.

As investigations continue, the passing of Reuben Andrews is noted by those familiar with his contributions to The Gambia’s banking sector.