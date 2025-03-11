“The Gambia Belongs to All of Us”: Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe Urges National Assembly to Recognize Diaspora’s Role in Politics

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Banjul City Council Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has called on the National Assembly to acknowledge the crucial role of the Gambian diaspora in national and local politics. In a passionate statement, she emphasized that Gambians abroad contribute far beyond remittances, advocating for their right to fully participate in the country’s political decisions.

Mayor Lowe expressed her disappointment over the recent decision by the National Assembly, which she believes disregards the rights of diaspora Gambians. She stressed that Gambians living abroad serve as a vital link between The Gambia and their host countries, bringing in investments, skill transfers, and political influence.

“The importance of the diaspora cannot be downplayed. They act as a bridge, contributing to economic development, cultural exchange, and governance through remittances, advocacy, and skills development,” Lowe stated.

She highlighted that many Gambians abroad have acquired expertise in various fields and have been instrumental in driving innovation and addressing challenges such as poverty, healthcare, and education. She lamented that despite their immense contributions, the diaspora continues to be sidelined in key political decisions.

“It is heartbreaking to witness a modern-day National Assembly turn its back on the very people who have stood by The Gambia in its most difficult times,” she added.

Lowe, who spent over 30 years abroad, empathized with the struggles of Gambians in the diaspora, stressing that they deserve the right to vote and actively participate in shaping the country’s leadership. She urged lawmakers to ensure that all Gambians, regardless of their location, have a say in electing the President, Mayors, and National Assembly members.

“With the right political will, there is nothing we cannot achieve. The Gambia belongs to all of us, and it is time we recognize the diaspora as an integral part of our democracy,” she concluded.