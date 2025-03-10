Hundreds of Civilians Killed: Breakdown of Recent Violence in Syria

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Over the weekend beginning Friday, March 7, violence erupted in Syria as armed men loyal to the current government launched brutal attacks, including field executions, in areas predominantly inhabited by Alawites – an ethnic group that has long supported the Assad family, according to the latest CNN report.

The attacks targeted key cities such as Latakia and Tartous, which are central to Alawite communities. The violence escalated following a crackdown on remnants of the Assad government, leading to widespread killings that claimed over 640 civilian lives, as reported by the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Eyewitnesses described horrific acts of violence, with some attackers referring to their actions as part of a “purification” of Syria. This violence raises serious concerns about the country’s security and political future.