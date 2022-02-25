Foreign Affairs Ministry Holds Engagements With Morocco And Nigeria On Possible Evacuation Plans For Gambians In Ukraine

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has launched diplomatic engagements with the Kingdom of Morocco and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on possible evacuation plans and possibilities of providing consular and humanitarian assistance to Gambians in Ukraine.

- Advertisement -

This is in direct response to the recent political and military tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“The Gambia Government hereby informs the general public that the Embassy of The Gambia in Brussels is in touch with the Executive of the Gambian Students Association in Ukraine. It has been confirmed by the Mission in Brussels that about Forty-Eight (48) Gambian Nationals are currently in Ukraine, (mostly students), this number is expected to increase,” a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry reads.

It further notes that similar diplomatic démarches (actions) are ongoing with European Union Member States bordering Ukraine.

“Having due regard to the safety of our nationals, an exit and evacuation plan has been put in place and the Gambians in Ukraine are already following the referred plan,” the ministry assures.

- Advertisement -

It emphasised that The Gambia Government is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of its citizens and calls on Gambians in Ukraine to follow the safety instructions of the Ukrainian authorities under the circumstances and remain in touch with our Embassy in Brussels.

Families of the Gambians in Ukraine have been urged to remain calm as Government does the necessary to provide all necessary assistance. A hotline has also been made available for ease of access to information by Gambians in Ukraine as well as their families in The Gambia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs – (220) 7709165/3809312 ) Email: [email protected]