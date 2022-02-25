Foreign Affairs Ministry Holds Engagements With Morocco And Nigeria On Possible Evacuation Plans For Gambians In Ukraine

0
Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara
- Advertisement -

 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has launched diplomatic engagements with the Kingdom of Morocco and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on possible evacuation plans and possibilities of providing consular and humanitarian assistance to Gambians in Ukraine. 

- Advertisement -

This is in direct response to the recent political and military tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“The Gambia Government hereby informs the general public that the Embassy of The Gambia in Brussels is in touch with the Executive of the Gambian Students Association in Ukraine. It has been confirmed by the Mission in Brussels that about Forty-Eight (48) Gambian Nationals are currently in Ukraine, (mostly students), this number is expected to increase,” a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry reads. 

It further notes that similar diplomatic démarches (actions) are ongoing with European Union Member States bordering Ukraine.

“Having due regard to the safety of our nationals, an exit and evacuation plan has been put in place and the Gambians in Ukraine are already following the referred plan,” the ministry assures.

- Advertisement -

It emphasised that The Gambia Government is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of its citizens and calls on Gambians in Ukraine to follow the safety instructions of the Ukrainian authorities under the circumstances and remain in touch with our Embassy in Brussels. 

Families of the Gambians in Ukraine have been urged to remain calm as Government does the necessary to provide all necessary assistance. A hotline has also been made available for ease of access to information by Gambians in Ukraine as well as their families in The Gambia 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs – (220) 7709165/3809312 ) Email: [email protected]

Previous articleRussia-Ukraine Conflict: Guinean Junta Suspends Ukraine’s Honorary Consul

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions