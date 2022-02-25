Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Guinean Junta Suspends Ukraine’s Honorary Consul

- Advertisement -

Ukraine’s honorary consul in Guinea has been suspended for “gross negligence” for urging the junta to make clear its position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Charles Amara Sossoadouno, a Guinean citizen, had made the call on social media in the hours after the invasion began on Thursday.

Guinea’s Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouyaté said the decision to suspend him was taken at a later crisis meeting about the conflict, where the situation for around 800 Guineans living in Ukraine was also discussed.

He said Col Mamady Doumbouya, Guinea’s interim president, wanted all necessary measures to be taken to support them.

No more was said about the conflict.

Like Mali and Burkina Faso, Guinea had been suspended from the West African body Ecowas following a military takeover, which took place last September.

Col Doumbouya has since set up a transitional government, promising to hand over to civilian rule.

BBC