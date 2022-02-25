Gambia Favours Saudi Arabia To Host Expo 2030

Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs, Ahmed Khattan
By Amara Thoronka

The Republic of The Gambia has pledged its support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the bid of the Arab nation to host Expo 2030.

Expos are global events dedicated to finding solutions to fundamental challenges facing humanity by offering a journey inside a chosen theme through engaging and immersive activities. Organised and facilitated by governments and bringing together countries and international organisations (Official Participants), these major public events are unrivalled in their ability to gather millions of visitors, create new dynamics and catalyse change in their host cities.

Gambia’s support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host the event was disclosed in a visit of the Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs, Ahmed Khattan, visited Gambian President Adama Barrow at his State House Office.

The Saudi African Affairs Minister expressed thanks and appreciation for the support of the Gambian Government and people in their quest to host the event, noting that such a support justifies the good relationship between both countries.

“President Barrow and I have discussed the issues to enhance our bilateral relationship. At the same time, I want to thank the President and the people of Gambia for supporting us to host Expo 2030”

Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, hailed the tie between Saudi Arabi and The Gambia, emphasizing that The Gambia fully backs Saudi Arabia in its bid.

“This one centers around many issues aiming at strengthening the very strong bilateral ties between The Gambia and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the close door discussion, Gambia assured Saudi Arabia of its support for them to host Expo 2030”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is on a campaign tour to seek the support of nations to actualize its Expo 2030 hosting bid.

Five countries have submitted competing candidatures to organize World Expo 2030: Russia (in Moscow), the Republic of Korea (in Busan), Italy (in Rome), Ukraine (in Odesa) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (in Riyadh).

The project examination phase for World Expo 2030 will take place in 2022 and 2023, with each candidate submitting a detailed candidature dossier, and the BIE organising Enquiry Missions and assessing the feasibility and viability of each candidature project.

The host country of World Expo 2030 will be elected by BIE Member States gathered in a General Assembly set to take place in late 2023, on the principle of one country, one vote.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is the intergovernmental organisation in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos, since 1931. It currently has 170 countries as members.

