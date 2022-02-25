Ministry of Education Trains 30 Home Economics Teachers on Making Re-useable Sanitary Pads 

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in partnership with the International Development Research Centre has on Friday 25th February 2022 trained 30 female Home Economics teachers from different schools to make re-usable sanitary pads. The training was held at the Region 1 Educational Directorate in Kanifing.

- Advertisement -

The teachers are expected to teach students in schools how to make these pads. This is expected to ensure the sustainability and affordability of sanitary pads.

Making her statement during the training Dr. Phebian Ina Grant-Sagnia Principal Coordinator said that there exists a gap between parents and their children in the area of addressing reproductive health issues.

She noted that the communication barrier between parents and their children is among the challenges affecting girls when it comes to understanding their menstrual cycle. This she said needs to be addressed.

“Parents are not communicating to their grown-up children and the children are also not communicating to their parents about reproductive health. I call on the participants to make the best use of the knowledge and skills gathered during the training to help their colleagues and girls. You should go and train others on how they can make their own pads,” she said.

- Advertisement -

She told reporters that during their findings they realised that most of the girls don’t know their menstruation cycle. Adding that most parents find it difficult to communicate with their children about reproductive health.

Ms. Fatoumatta Jabbi-Gassama, CEO and Founder of Girls Pride, thanked the organisers of the training and expressed hope that the skills and knowledge that the participants gained will go a long way in addressing girls menstruation challenges in schools and at home.

“I want to encourage the participants to help others by teaching them how to make their own sanitary pads at home,” she said. Adding that the training is life-saving. “Each girl should make pads for herself and her friends that’s how we can assist one another,” she noted.

Michelle A Mendy gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the trainees. She expressed their gratitude to the organisers, indicating that the training is timely and will help them as teachers to spread the knowledge among their students.

- Advertisement -

“We can not thank you enough. You have shown us how to take care of ourselves and our students,” Mendy said

The training ended with a certification exercise.