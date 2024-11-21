Final Results Confirm PASTEF’s Dominance in Senegal’s Legislative Elections

- Advertisement -

Ousmane Sonko’s party, PASTEF, won about 130 out of 165 seats in Senegal’s legislative elections, according to the official results released today by the Commission de Recensement des Votes.

This gives PASTEF a strong majority in the new parliament. Before the elections, other major parties included Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY), led by former President Macky Sall, as well as Yewwi Askan Wi and Wallu Senegal. All these other parties combined shared the remaining 35 seats (approximately) among themselves.