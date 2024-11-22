Baltasar Acquitted After Scandal Involving Over 400 Leaked Videos

- Advertisement -

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the former Director of Equatorial Guinea’s National Financial Investigation Agency, has been acquitted by the Supreme Court following his imprisonment over a private scandal involving leaked explicit videos.

He was originally arrested in October for alleged embezzlement of state funds, accused of diverting large sums to secret accounts in the Cayman Islands.

Over 400 intimate videos involving Engonga and several consenting adults, including government officials and spouses of high-ranking officials, surfaced online during the investigation. The court ruled that all parties involved were consenting adults, and medical examinations confirmed no transmission of infections.

Some spouses of the individuals featured in the videos, whose infidelities were exposed, expressed gratitude to Engonga, with some even viewing the situation as a “blessing in disguise” for uncovering dishonesty and leading to divorces.