KMC Mayor Bensouda Launches Groundbreaking Waste Management Initiative for Kanifing

- Advertisement -

Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda recently released the following statement regarding a new initiative aimed at improving waste management and local social services:

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of “Leveraging Google Plus Codes to Improve Waste Management and the Local Social Contract in Kanifing.” This groundbreaking initiative is a collaboration between Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) and an international research team from the University of Essex, University of The Gambia, Sciences Po Paris, University of Oxford, and New York University.

Our goal? To harness the power of Google Plus Codes to improve KMC’s services and enhance the lives of our citizens. The project focuses on:

Expanding access to essential public services like the Mbalit service

Strengthening waste management systems

Improving local infrastructure, environmental quality, and public health.

Today, we officially kicked off this exciting initiative with a successful launch ceremony attended by Ward Councillors, Alkalos, WDC members, KMC staff, and key project stakeholders, including representatives from the University of Essex.

What’s next? The project’s pilot and evaluation phases will run from 2025 to 2026, with two independent surveys—targeting 4,000 households—planned for December 2024 and early 2026 to assess its impact.

Funding & Support? This initiative is funded by the Fund for Innovation in Development with a budget of 30 million Dalasi, including 11 million Dalasi allocated directly to support KMC activities.

Together, we aim to generate actionable evidence that strengthens urban governance in Kanifing and inspires scalable solutions for cities.