Barrow Continues Tour with Millions in Grants and Major Development Plans

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

President Adama Barrow has commenced the first few days of his 2024 Meet the People Tour, focusing on development projects and distributing millions of dalasis in grants.

- Advertisement -

On Day 1, the tour began in Essau (North Bank Region), where the President inspected the construction of a modern police station funded by the UNDP and The Gambia Police Force. According to the State House, “The facility will provide modern services and enhance security in the community.”

Day 2 saw the President at Bantanding Wollof (Jokadou District, North Bank Region), where over D20 million was distributed to farmers under the GIRAV project. “This initiative aligns with the government’s policy to make agriculture a viable business venture,” the State House reported. It was also announced that 180 subsidized tractors would soon be made available to farmers to enhance agricultural productivity.

On Day 3, during a meeting in Buduck (Central River Region), the President addressed rural development needs. The State House shared, “Roads, electricity, water, and health facilities are crucial for community development.” The day also highlighted progress on a 54-bed district hospital under construction in Njaw (Saloum District) and a TVET centre in Wassu (Niani District), aiming to “enhance skills and improve livelihoods.”