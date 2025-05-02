NAWEC, Karpowership End Seven-Year Electricity Deal

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

NAWEC and Karpowership have officially ended their electricity supply agreement, bringing a seven-year partnership to a close.

In a statement released on May 2, NAWEC said, “The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) formally announces the conclusion of its contractual agreement with Karpowership, effective today 2nd May, 2025.”

Karpowership confirmed the contract was not renewed, stating, “As of May 2, 2025, our electricity supply agreement with NAWEC has come to an end, following NAWEC’s decision not to renew the contract.”

NAWEC acknowledged Karpowership’s role since 2018, when it began supplying a large portion of the country’s power needs through its floating power plant. “We sincerely appreciate the dedication, professionalism, and collaboration that Karpowership has demonstrated throughout the years,” NAWEC said.

Karpowership highlighted the scale of its contribution, saying, “At the height of our operations, we supplied up to 40% of the country’s total electricity demand.”

Both parties pointed to a shift in The Gambia’s energy strategy. “As part of The Gambia Energy Road Map 2022–2040, NAWEC is transitioning towards greater energy independence, including the reactivation of its own generators and the continued expansion of sustainable domestic energy sources,” NAWEC explained.

Karpowership also mentioned its wider impact. “We implemented numerous community development initiatives—from in-kind donations to infrastructure enhancements and programs supporting children’s welfare.”

NAWEC assured the public that “measures are in place to minimize disruptions and maintain stable electricity supply during this transition.”

Karpowership said it will conclude its operations in the country by the end of the month, “in full compliance with local regulations,” and added, “It has been an honor to serve the people of The Gambia.”

The company also stated, “We remain open to future collaborations that support the country’s energy ambitions and broader development goals.”